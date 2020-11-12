Keep Central Texas Working | Bloom Waco

With backgrounds in fashion and design, they believe that sets them apart by brining unique and creative ideas to the table.

WACO, Texas — Lifelong best friends and native Wacoans Jenny Passavant and Lindsay Page decided to launch Bloom Waco, a flower business after both were laid off due to the pandemic.

"Honestly Covid, I know it's been a really hard year for a lot of people but it's also been a blessing for us having just the time to dream and start something new," Lindsay Page said.

They started off small at a farmers market to test their idea and see if it had the legs to turn into something bigger.

"We found ourselves in a position of not having any work to do and having an idea that we thought could be feasible," Jenny Passavant said.

That's when the idea of Bloom Waco blossomed into a business, establishing a farm-to-vase model, and creating a local flower supply chain.

"There's definitely and aspect that feels scary and a little nerve racking, but at the same time just the response that we've gotten has been so affirming and encouraging for us and in a time like this flowers brighten people's day," Page said.

With backgrounds in fashion and design, they believe that sets them apart by brining unique and creative ideas to the table. They have monthly subscriptions, bridal bouquets and custom arrangements.

A statement that's important to them is "blossom where you're planted," both being from Waco they want to invest where they grew up.

"We're trying to do something local and you just have to look at your setting and your environment and grow," Passavant said.

Bloom Waco website, click here.

Instagram @BloomWaco

Email: info@bloomwaco.com