Keep Central Texas Working | G&K's Hot Dogs in Waco

George Gaylord said he's shutting down permanently at the end of the year. His wife, like many others during the pandemic was let go from her job.

WACO, Texas — George Gaylord has set up his hot dog cart almost every day for nearly eight years at the corner of Austin Avenue and 7th Street in Downtown Waco.

"I started April 1st 2013 and I purposely started on April Fools Day because everyone thought it was a joke," said Gaylord, the owner of G&K's Hot Dogs.

However, he's shutting down permanently at the end of the year.

"We planned on still being here, but things changed and you gotta roll with the punches," Gaylord said.

His wife, like many others during the pandemic was let go from her job.

"It's been a tough decision," Gaylord said. "I mean I only found out three weeks ago that she was just let go and said sorry time here is done, and we decided with family and everything that it's time to move closer to family."

Gaylord came up with the hot dog cart idea after he was let go from his job. He was the first person in downtown Waco to be licensed as a mobile food vendor.

"I mean I had a great time out here. It's been a lot of fun and met a lot of great people," Gaylord said.

Many of the friendships he's made over the years are small business owners, who lately, have been struggling

"For me, you've got to eat at the local places. I mean any of these are local owned businesses and really need your help," Gaylord said.

His message to others is to live your life and don't be afraid to try new things. As for him and his wife, they're saying goodbye to Central Texas.

"Eventually we knew it was coming so we saved for it and we're gonna put our house on the market, see what happens and move on to the next adventure, and we're not even sure where that is yet," Gaylord said.