Mother-daughter activity leads to small business in Belton

BELTON, Texas — Heather Bounds a full-time real estate agent in Belton and her 15-year-old daughter Briana Bounds made their first charcuterie board just weeks before Thanksgiving in 2020 as a fun mother-daughter activity.

"We both really liked it and so the next week she came to me and was like I want to start a business doing this," Briana Bounds said.

Soon after launching HoneyBri, their small business they said it blew up and everything just fell into place.

"God's timing and everything has been perfect for us," Heather Bounds said.

At HoneyBri they offer weekly specials on their boards, different meats and cheeses every week, a box of the month, seasonal items, and even classes.

"Food is fun for us. We love to cook and we love to eat," Heather Bounds said.

They're both proud that it's a family business and that's how they came up with the name HoneyBri.

"The whole family is represented, my first name, our last name, her first name and then my son who's in the navy is also represented on the actual figure of the bee, their is an anchor there," Heather Bounds said.

They've grown quickly in Central Texas and hope to expand by the end of the year into Williamson County.

"As long as everybody likes it and they keep purchasing, we'll keep doing it," said the real estate agent, now a small business owner.

Something they both love is that they're bonding while growing their business together.

"I really enjoy the fact that I get to spend a lot of time with my mom," the 15-year-old said.

"I'm holding on to these awesome memories and these good times we get to spend together," her mother added.

