Keep Central Texas Working: Little Land Play Gym

"So now that we've been open for roughly two months with reserved play it almost feels like grand opening all over again without all the hype," Turner said.



They had to restructure things in order to follow the new health guidelines. Now they are only taking appointments to monitor capacity and social distancing with limited play sessions.



While it is a play gym, they also offer other services such as speech, physical, and occupational therapy.



Stephanie Smith, a speech language pathologist said kids may really need it during this pandemic.



"Because of COVID-19 they might need a little catch up, a little practice and we want to be a resource for the community in that area," Smith said. "It never hurts to have a little extra therapy that can be disguised as play time."



Turner wants parents to know they are doing everything in their power to keep them safe and she asks for everyone to have patience with all their new changes.



"In the current climate it's very hard for us to survive but we can't do that alone, we need our community's support."



Little Land Play Gym is now offering classes.