Keep Central Texas Working | Snowflake Donuts & Justin's Pizza

Despite things being difficult and at times wanting to give up, they're thankful for the community and how welcoming they've been.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — From 5 am to 9 pm you can find Semmara Sot and Bunratha Em working at Snowflake Donuts and Justins' Pizza.

"This is like our second home," Em said. "It gets rough time to time but you know, what doesn't?"

The couple opened their business in December of 2020 in Lacey Lakeview just north of Waco.

"We're from California so we moved here four years ago and had our first shop in Whitney," Sot said.

Then they moved again in 2020 and started all over at their new location. They offer different things like donuts, kolaches, pizza, and iced coffee.

"It started off slow because it was in the middle of the pandemic and later on stuff started opening up little by little and now it's OK." Em said.

They both agree being business owners is a lot of work, especially with three kids but they're happy to do it together because for them family always comes first.

"Just trying to provide for them that's it," Em said.

Now, their customers have become like family too.

"We get up and feed everybody and their kids in the morning, you know we give breakfast to them all in the morning before they go to school," Em said.

"I love them, these people they became very important in my life like I love seeing them every morning I love talking to them," Sot said.

Despite things being difficult and at times wanting to give up, they're thankful for the community and how welcoming they've been.

"They've supported us from day one and it pushes me forward to work harder and to give them more and to provide for my family," Sot said. "I can move forward and know that it'll be ok and everything will be fine."