Kempner, Texas man ejected from car dies, officers say

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A 28-year-old Kempner man is dead after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash Monday afternoon, according to Copperas Cove Police.

The police identified the man as Alfredo Torres-Ibarra. He died on the scene, they said.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of South FM 116.

Police reported that the crash was a single-vehicle rollover. Officers say they discovered Torres-Ibarra alone.