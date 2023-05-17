Ken Wilkerson resigns from Killeen City Council

“A vacancy in the council of the City of Killeen, except the office of Mayor, shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members of the council, by the selecting of a person possessing all the qualifications prescribed by Section 23 of this Article, and who shall be a bona fide resident of the district in which the vacancy occurs; unless the vacancy in office is that of a councilmember at large, in which case the person selected to fill the vacancy shall be a bona fide resident of the City of Killeen without regard to the district in which he resides," the city wrote in a news release.