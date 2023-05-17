Ken Wilkerson resigns from Killeen City Council

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson has resigned from his seat on the council, according to the City of Killeen.
The city said he submitted his resignation on Monday, which went into effect immediately.
This comes after Wilkerson was reprimanded earlier this month because he confronted a resident at City Hall, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.
Wilkerson was elected in 2020 and served as mayor pro tem since May of last year.
The council plans to select his replacement by vote, per the city charter.
“A vacancy in the council of the City of Killeen, except the office of Mayor, shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members of the council, by the selecting of a person possessing all the qualifications prescribed by Section 23 of this Article, and who shall be a bona fide resident of the district in which the vacancy occurs; unless the vacancy in office is that of a councilmember at large, in which case the person selected to fill the vacancy shall be a bona fide resident of the City of Killeen without regard to the district in which he resides," the city wrote in a news release.
No other information was released at this time.
