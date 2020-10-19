Kidnapping arrest | Waco man steals truck with two kids inside

Vincent Foster was charged with two counts of endangering a child, two counts of kidnapping, theft of a firearm and theft of a vehicle.

WACO, Texas — Waco officers were called about a vehicle that was stolen out of the parking lot of the Central Texas Market Place Sunday evening shortly before 8 p.m. There were two kids inside the F-150 pickup truck when it was stolen, Waco police said.

While officers gathered details on scene, one of the children, a 14-year-old, was seen walking back across the parking lot. Officers learned from the teenager that she jumped from the vehicle out of fear of what could have happened to her.

The second child, 9, was dropped off by the suspect at another location and was found safe. Officers were able to reunite the 9-year-old with his family safely, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers tracked down the truck, located at a truck stop in Temple. Officers from a surrounding agency took the suspect into custody, according to the Waco PD.

After the suspect was taken into custody, they found two firearms that belonged to the owner of the truck were also taken.

Vincent Foster of Waco was brought back to McLennan County Jail by Waco officers after he was taken into custody and was charged with two counts of endangering a child, two counts of kidnapping, theft of a firearm and theft of a vehicle, according to the Waco PD.