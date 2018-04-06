Applebee’s is offering a special deal for kids this month at its Texas restaurants.

For the entire month of June, the restaurant is offering a free kids meal and drink with the purchase of an adult entrée for kids 12 and under. The offer, valued up to $5.99, is available during all open hours in June at Applebee’s restaurants in Austin, Dallas, East Texas, Fort Worth, Houston, Waco and surrounding areas.

Apple Texas owns and operates 64 Applebee’s restaurants in Texas.

Chris Dharod, president of SSCP Management, the parent company of Apple Texas said they love June because they start to see neighbors and their families more often when schools are out for the summer.

“We look forward to treating our young guests to free meals this month as we welcome their families to eat good in the neighborhood,” Dharod said.

© 2018 KCEN