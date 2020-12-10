Kids Helping Kids holds annual 'hand-made' sale

The fundraiser collects money to purchase Christmas gifts for less fortunate children across Central Texas.

BELTON, Texas — For the past six years the Mann and Lynch families have joined forces to raise money benefiting children across Central Texas.

The event started with Kylie Lynch selling her handmade jewelry on Facebook in 2014 and has since turned into 'Kids Helping Kids.' The two families created the organization which raises money to purchase Christmas gifts for kids less fortunate.

"I am such a proud grandmother I think God for these kids everyday they are amazing," Sharon Mooney said.

The group, all cousins, rage in age from six to fifteen, each who make their own hand-made creations to tell at the annual sale.

"I make guitar pick necklaces and guitar pick keychains," Laythan Mann said.

"I made picture frames and boxes," Rustin Mann said.

Not only do the kids get to make and sell their own items, but they also get to pick out which gifts will be donated.

"I take them to the store and they get their own money and can use it; it's amazing to see it full circle," Mooney said.

Each year the family chooses an organization to donate the gifts to, or sometimes they know somewhere specifically they want them to go to.