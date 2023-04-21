Kilgore College student wins new car during 4th annual Cruise for Success

Kilgore college students were celebrated for their hard work and dedication to their schoolwork at the 4th annual Cruise for Success car giveaway.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILGORE, Texas — On Thursday, Kilgore College students were celebrated for their hard work and dedication at the 4th annual Cruise for Success car giveaway.

This event to help improve student success has been in place since 2019.

Starting in August, students had opportunities to be awarded points for monthly prizes. At the event, the names of eight students were drawn and they won a $500 gift card. The last two students each picked a key fob, one of which was for a brand new car. Michele Hart, a junior pre-nursing major at Kilgore College, was the this year's lucky winner.

"I am very shocked at this," said Hart.

Hart was able to collect points by attending the Longview campus computer lab every weekday since August to study.

"I want to tell everybody thank you for the opportunity and thank God for the day," Hart said. "I know it’s raining but this is a beautiful day and I am in shock, so I am just very thankful."