KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Animal Services waived adoption fees for all available cats to make space in the "overwhelmed" shelter.

KAS assisted with a eviction case Friday and confiscated several cats, which put the shelter in need of immediate space.

Anyone looking to adopt a cat will only be required to pay the $15 microchipping fee.

Rescue groups willing and able to help are encouraged to call 254-526-4455 or email sgreenwell@killeentexas.gov.

© 2018 KCEN