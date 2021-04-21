Killeen animal services lands $300,000 grant from Petco foundation

The grant is to help Killeen animal services increase proactive efforts regarding animal health and adoptability.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Animal Services was announced as the recipient of a $300,000 grant from a Petco nonprofit organization, according to a release from Petco Love.

The grant will provide $100,000 per year over the next three years for the Killeen Animal Shelter to use for emergency and preventative animal care.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Killeen Animal Services and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said in a release. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

Since partnering with the Petco Foundation, now Petco Love, in 2014, Killeen Animal Services has been able to provide more than a thousand sterilization and rabies vaccination vouchers and enhance shelter sanitation, according to the release.

The new grant will allow more proactive efforts to increase animal health and adoptability.

“The relationship between Petco Love and Killeen Animal Services is strong,” Joe Brown, executive director of Recreation Services, said. “What’s really special about this grant investment is that it tangibly assists animals within our community in a very positive way. To be awarded this grant is an absolute win and a game-changer for animals in need in our community.”

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive and is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.