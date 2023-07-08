Killeen Animal Services offering free vaccinations for pets

These vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen Animal Services department announced that it has partnered with Petco Love and Bissell Pet Foundation to offer free vaccines for pets on Saturday, Aug. 12.

These vaccinations will be offered at the Killeen Special Events Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Petco Love's national vaccination initiative has made this event possible as the organization is providing one million free vaccines for family pets in need.

Killeen Animal Services Director Jessica Green stated, "Petco Love has created an amazing opportunity for pet owners to receive these important vaccines free of charge, and our free vaccines in April was a huge success."

The following vaccines will be available on Saturday:

DAPPv Canine

HCP Feline vaccines

