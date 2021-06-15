Killeen Animal Services partners with Petco Love, BOBS to celebrate pet foster volunteers

June is National Foster a Pet Month and these organizations will recognize foster volunteers in Killeen and encourage more people to foster pets.

KILLEEN, Texas — June is National Foster a Pet Month, and Killeen Animal Services is celebrating with Petco Love, a national non-profit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and Skechers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS.

Together, they will recognize lifesaving foster volunteers in Killeen and encourage more people to foster pets.

“Our organization is receiving new foster applications almost daily, and we are so grateful for this outpour of support from our community,” Jessica Dunagan, Killeen animal services manager said. “As we look to save as many animal lives as possible, we recognize that a successful foster program is a crucial element to our success."

Throughout June, Petco Love will share foster resources and stories to show how fostering is easy, highly rewarding and significantly helps end preventable euthanasia of pets, according to a release.

“It is an honor to recognize the individuals making a difference in their communities and demonstrating the lifesaving impact of fostering pets,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “What they are doing is so powerful. If less than 2 percent of the 85 million pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, we could eliminate preventable euthanasia in animal shelters nationwide tomorrow.”

Through sales of its BOBS, Skechers has donated more than $3.1 million to support Petco Love’s more than 4,000 animal welfare organization partners like Killeen Animal Shelter. The company’s funds have helped Petco Love save and care for more than 700,000 shelter animals.