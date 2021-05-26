Killeen Animal Shelter offering free adoptions this weekend as it nears capacity

Fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped.

KILLEEN, Texas — If you've been searching for your furry friend, look no further. The Killeen Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions this weekend.

The event will be on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30 at the shelter, located at 3118 Commerce Dr.

Fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped.

The City of Killeen tweeted about the event Wednesday, saying the shelter was nearing capacity.

Recently, the Humane Society of Central Texas had free dog adoptions at the Waco Animal Shelter because they saw a huge influx of animals being brought to the shelter, causing capacity issues as well.

You can view which animals are available for adoption at the Killeen Animal here.

