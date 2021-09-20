Killeen Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees again this weekend

If you're looking to bring a new furry friend home, here's another chance. Even if you're not ready you can foster a pet or volunteer at the shelter.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Animal Shelter is waiving pet adoption fees again this weekend in an effort to help clear out the shelters and get pets adopted.

"Every weekend, the community is coming out to help clear our shelters but we aren't quite there," the shelter said in a release.

Free adoptions will be held again on Sept. 25 and 26. The shelter will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the release, animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped will be available. Not ready to adopt but want to help out? The shelter is also looking for foster homes and shelter volunteers.

The animal shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. For more information, visit the shelter's website or call the shelter at 254-526-4455.