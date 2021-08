Animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped will be available for adoption this weekend.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Animal Shelter is offering free pet adoptions this weekend to help animals find new homes.

Animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped will be available, the shelter said. Those who cannot adopt are still able to foster or volunteer at the shelter.

The shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. It will be open Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the shelter's website.