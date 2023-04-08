x
Killeen: End of season approaches, aquatic facilities hours to change

As the school year approaches, the city begins adjusting hours.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announced that the Family Aquatic Center's and the Long Branch Park Pool's hours will be changing as the end of the season approaches. 

According to the city, Sunday, Aug. 6 will be the final day that the Long Branch Park pool will be open. Following a short break, the city plans to reopen the pool on weekends from Sept. 8 through Oct. 1. 

Below are the hours for each day:

  • Friday - 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Sunday - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
The Family Aquatic Center is also set to move to only weekends beginning Saturday, Aug. 12.

