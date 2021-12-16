Killeen area ranks popular move for Austinites

The report says the Killeen-Temple area is the fourth most common destination for people moving out of Austin.

KILLEEN, Texas — More and more Austinites are packing up their things and moving to the Killeen-Temple area, according to a data compiled by Stacker.

The site compiled this data by using information from the U.S. Census Bureau from 2014 and 2018. Analysts also determined that most people are leaving Austin for Houston and the Woodlands area first, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio.