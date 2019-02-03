KILLEEN, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department SWAT team arrested a bank robbery suspect after an eight-hour standoff around 2 a.m. Saturday, BCSD officials said.

Kevin Smith is accused of robbing the First National Bank at 4304 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen early Friday afternoon and fleeing the scene in a pick-up truck.

The department was informed Smith was located at a residence in the 14000 block of Terrel Ln. in Moffat around 4 p.m. Friday, according to Major T.J. Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Cruz said the department's SWAT team and negotiators were dispatched to the residence after Smith refused to leave the building.

SWAT breached the residence after an eight-hour standoff with no communication from Smith, Cruz said.

Smith was taken into custody and was taken to the Bell County Jail on a hold for the FBI, according to Cruz.

