Boil water notice issued to residents in the Middle Pressure Plane

Over 3,000 customers are being affected after a private contractor hit a major water line.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has issued a boil water notice for the Middle Pressure Plane in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9.

According to the notice, a private boring contractor damaged a main line and water crews will have to isolate and repair it.

Following the repair, samples of the water will be taken and tested for quality, results will be available 24 to 48 hours after the testing.

In the meantime, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is asking customers in the area to bring water to a vigorous boil prior to consumption or use bottled water.

The TCEQ says that when the boil water notice concludes, a message will be sent to the customers in the affected area.

