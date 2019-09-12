BELL COUNTY, Texas — Eight people were displaced Saturday afternoon after three houses caught fire in Belton, according to Central Bell County Fire and Rescue. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Woodard said the fire was reported at 1:50 p.m. and under control around 3 p.m.

Juan Davila was working in Troy when his wife called him about a fire that broke out on their street. Davila told 6 News he got there just in time to see the fire consume his home.

"Fifteen, 20 minutes later my house is on fire," Davila said. "Everything is gone in 20 minutes."

The Red Cross reached out to the families afterward, but Davila's family needs clothes and school supplies. He also lost many tools. When asked what would be most helpful to the family, Davila was at a loss for where to start.

"Everything, any help is good," Davila said.

A Killeen business reached out to 6 News Saturday night to try and help.

The property manager for Valu Storage in Killeen, Erin Sorensen, offered to let people use the business as a drop off point for donations. She said she is willing to let the displaced families have some of the unclaimed items they have in storage.

"I know that we do have things like bed frames available, dining room tables. Pots and pans things like that," Sorensen said. "They are in abandoned units that haven't been auctioned yet that don't belong to tenants anymore. They are up for grabs."

Sorensen said the business can be reached at 254-526-0444 and people can contact the business at valustorage.com as well.

A relative of the Davila family has set up a GoFund Me.

The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

