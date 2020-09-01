KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen business owner is uplifting area women while helping them jump-start new careers.

Shaniqua Thomas and her Killeen fashion boutique, Styluz, is on the rise. After several years of success she has decided to pay it forward.

"Fashion is just a way of expressing yourself without saying anything. Now I want to give back and help other women young and old," Thomas said.

in January, Shaniqua is helping women in Killeen overcome roadblocks by providing them with the advice and tools necessary to pursue a career as an entrepreneur. It's a cause close to her heart and something she said is lacking in the community.

"I didn't have a mentor in this industry I learned everything from the ground up so I feel like it can make peoples journey's smoother, easier if you just give them the resources and the tools they need to excel," Thomas said.

The free event, called "Styluz After Dark," will feature networking, open dialogue, educational resources, food, music and guest speakers excelling in their careers.

"This one-month event can help them. They leave here feeling refreshed, empowered, inspired," Thomas said.

Shaniqua hopes the event will encourage women to follow their dreams and find their purpose, while hopefully putting more money back into the community down the road.

The event is taking place Jan. 31 from eight to 10 p.m. at Styluz, located at 205 W Rancier Ave Suite D. This will be the third time the event has been held.

For more information about Styluz go their Facebook page.

If you know of someone 6 News Reporter Emani Payne should spotlight in the future, you can email her at epayne@kcentv.com.

