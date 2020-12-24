Santa's workshop | Killeen business owners make sure kids have great Christmas

Hangover Bar and Grill turned into a mini Santa’s Workshop Wednesday morning as volunteers wrapped gifts and prepared for a toy giveaway on Fort Hood Street.

KILLEEN, Texas — Business owners in Killeen teamed up to make sure Central Texas boys and girls had a great Christmas.

"We spent a lot of time at Walmart shopping for the kids,” Hangover Bar and Grill owner Tonya Williams said. “With Covid happening, I know a lot of families lost jobs. We feel grateful we are able to give back to the community."

The toy giveaway was in partnership with Krab Kingz, High Society Poker Club and Hangover Bar and Grill. Families who received free gifts for their children said it was a blessing.

“It’s amazing. Everyone is having a hard time right now because of COVID and with them getting the community together like this is amazing," said Mindy Teske, who won a bunk bed from Ashley Furniture.

With COVID-19 having an impact on so many bars and restaurants in Killeen, businesses said it makes sense to help those who helped them.

"I feel like the community is what kept us alive. They are the ones who kept us open and kept us to even be in this position to give back,” Joenes Mendoza said. “It was all because of the community so I think it's a no-brainer to link up with the people in the city and do something big for the people who were able to help us."

Hundreds of toys arrived in U-Haul trucks, ensuring that Central Texas families have something under the tree this year. A Nissan Sentra was also raffled and given to a local family.