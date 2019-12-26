KILLEEN, Texas — Remembering the reason for the season, that's what LifeWay Fellowship Church and Henderson’s Family Restaurant in Killeen have done every Christmas for 23 years.

"Not a lot of people would go out of their way to do this for everybody. Them just doing this is perfect," restaurant guest Emily Boremeester said.

Members of the church gave more than five hundred homeless and less fortunate a free meal and a gift bag Wednesday.

Volunteers and restaurant employees sacrificed time with their own families to serve. Prepping food for them was a little harder this year considering there was no longer a grocery store nearby.

"We kind of struggled this year,” Henderson’s Family Restaurant General Manager April McHenry said. "HEB shut down and we have a lot of things going on downtown now, more homeless people and they don’t have anywhere to go."

Without the restaurant or the church, some would have gone without a meal this Christmas.

"They are the true heroes today,” Boremeester said. "They just made Christmas better for a lot of people."

An anonymous couple in Killeen donated toys so that each child could go home with two or three new toys. Members of LifeWay Church said the experience "changes your life."

"It’s all about the smiles,” LifeWay Fellowship member Robin Mather said. “The blessings they get is little compared to the ones you get by being able to do it for them."

Members of the church work all year long to collect toys and make the bags to hand out during Christmas.

