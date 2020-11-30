Killeen church needs help keeping food pantry stocked

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it tougher for millions to put food on the table.

St. Joseph Social Ministries in Killeen has been receiving less donations since the start of the pandemic, but the need is greater so they need the community's help.

Their food pantry is just one of many places across Central Texas where people who are struggling turn to for help.

"We see more people needing assistance because of the pandemic," Yovanna Browne said, the director of St. Joseph Social Ministries.

Their mission is to provide financial and food assistance to those in need as well as essential items such as medication, clothing, shoes, household goods, and furniture.

"The importance is for no one to go without the basic needs and we are here to do that," Browne said. "We'll go the extra mile if we need to in order to help people."

Before the pandemic, Browne said they were helping about 200 families each month. Now they're up to about 300 families every month and they expect those numbers to go up.

Browne said pre-Covid they were able to help people with rental assistance and to help pay for their utilities, which is where majority of their budget goes.

"We are not able right now to assist anyone with rental assistance, because of the pandemic our donations are lower and we rely on donations," Browne said.

They are in the process of applying for grants and Browne said they are also hoping for more donations so they can continue to serve. Her message to the community is don't forget those in need during this holiday season.

"These are hard times when people are struggling and we need to help each other," Browne said. "If you have a little bit more please donate to us or to any other organization that provides for the needy."

They are in need of monetary donations as well as food items, clothing, and household goods. They will also begin collecting toys for children this Christmas.

To donate you can call St. Joseph Social Ministries at 254-402-9555 or St. Joseph Catholic Church at 254-634-7878.

