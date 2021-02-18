Killeen Church opens as warming center for those who need it

Rodney Gilchrist is the pastor of Liberty Christian Center in Killeen. When the winter storm hit, he opened his youth activity center opened as one of the cities warming stations.



"If you need a warm place, a warm meal, or just somewhere to relax and sit down and catch your breath because you've been dealing with the weather, we will make sure you and your family are warm and safe,” Gilchrist said.



Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has been busy, himself, by helping people in a time of need. He said he appreciates the church opening its doors.



"I just came here and I dropped off a family who have three kids and they just brought them in and took care of them,” Segarra said. "These are some awesome people who sacrifice their time to help others."



With the City of Killeen now under a boil water notice, Segarra said this crisis will continue to linger for the next few days.



"There are people out here who have not had electricity since Sunday morning. It is challenging because they don’t have food. They don’t have water," Segarra said.



With cots, coffee, food and heat, Pastor Gilchrist said that is all the more reason for people to come.



"Until this emergency is over, we will be here to serve," Gilchrist said.



Liberty Christian Center is operating 24 hours a day up until Saturday. Gilchrist says you are welcome to bring bedding, Covid 19 protocols will be followed. The church is located at 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen, Texas 76543.