KILLEEN, Texas — The Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church will hold a drive-thru food distribution, with the help of Central Texas Food Bank and Procter & Gamble, on Monday, June 29 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.

The community event will provide free shelf-stable food and fresh produce. The event will be held at the Anderson Chapel AME Church campus at 1002 Jefferies Avenue in Killeen.