Applications now open for vacant Killeen City Council seat

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council is now accepting applications to fill an at-large councilmember seat through Thursday, June 8.

The term will last through the May 2024 election.

According to the city, applicants must be at least 18 years old and be a bona fide U.S. citizen. Anyone who has been convicted of a felony will not be considered.

Additionally, applicants must be a registered voter, have lived in Texas for the last year and in Killeen for the last six months.

This comes after the recent resignation of councilmember Ken Wilkerson. The council made plans to select his replacement by vote, per the city charter.

“A vacancy in the council of the City of Killeen, except the office of Mayor, shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members of the council, by the selecting of a person possessing all the qualifications prescribed by Section 23 of this Article, and who shall be a bona fide resident of the district in which the vacancy occurs; unless the vacancy in office is that of a councilmember at large, in which case the person selected to fill the vacancy shall be a bona fide resident of the City of Killeen without regard to the district in which he resides," the city wrote in a news release.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the City Secretary's Office at City Hall located at 101 N. College St., or online here.