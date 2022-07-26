Ordinance to decriminalize low levels of pot possession headed to November ballot in Killeen

A similar ordinance is being discussed in Harker Heights Tuesday night, as well.

KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council unanimously voted against an ordinance that would've decriminalized low levels of marijuana possession.

During a public hearing held that night, council members reasoned against the ordinance because they would rather have Killeen voters decide whether or not to adopt it. As a result, the ordinance is headed to the November ballot.

The ordinance was brought on by a petition that was started by the Ground Game Texas. If adopted, the Killeen Police Department would decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, which is less than 4 ounces. If passed, it would also prevent police from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for a search and seizure.

A similar ordinance is being discussed in Harker Heights Tuesday night, as well.

