Killeen City Council District 4 candidates spend Friday campaigning ahead of Saturday's run-off election

KILLEEN, Texas — Two City Council candidates are going head-to-head hoping to be the next city leader of District 4 in Killeen. The run-off election between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd takes place Saturday. Harris and Boyd spent Friday campaigning. "A lot of going into the neighborhoods here in District 4 and talking to residents. We have several subdivisions large neighborhoods. They love to give their input and that is important for me to listen to," said Boyd. "I am putting things out on social media to remind people about the election,” said Harris. “I am also correcting some mistruths that my opponent has been putting out there about me regarding me being unavailable. I am a teacher so saying I’m unavailable because I am teacher is insulting to me." During the May election, there was a tie between Harris and Boyd. Both candidates had 181 votes each. After a low voter turnout, the hope District 4 voters will show up at the polls.

"The goals I set, the things I told them to do, I did,” said Harris. At the same time, I am someone who listens to all constituents and not just a certain group of them, and I have taken flack for that as far as some things that are controversial."



"It is important for me that the city continues in the right direction,” said Boyd. “I’ve been in Killeen for 30 years. I've served on three city boards, planning and zoning commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, and the Parks Master Plans."



Boyd and Harris said it is important for voters to take local politics serious.



“City Council are the people who decides whether or not your taxes will be raised, it decides whether or not fees will be increased, decides how the city is going to grow and develop," said Harris.



“It is important to come out and vote because we need our roads fixed, we need a large park, we need to reduce crime,” said Boyd.