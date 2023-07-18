Killeen City Council fills empty, at-large seat following Ken Wilkerson's May resignation

The position runs through the May 2024 election.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen City Council appointed Riakos Adams to fill the open city council seat at a special-called meeting on Tuesday, July 18.

According to the city, this at-large seat runs through the May 2024 election.

This is the newest development following former councilmember Ken Wilkerson's resignation back in May, leaving his position as mayor pro tem as well.

Applications for the open seat were being accepted from May 24 through June 8. Interviews were held for 14 applicants on Monday, June 12.

According to the city, during the meeting on June 13, the council voted to postpone the appointment of the empty seat after Mayor Debbie Nash-King motioned to pull the agenda item. This allowed the council more time to sift through the applicants and ultimately led them to a majority vote in appointing Adams.

