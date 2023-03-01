Killeen city council meets with state representatives at Texas Capitol

A chance for local and state government officials to collaborate on efforts to lead their respective communities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Killeen city council members, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Mayor Debbie Nash-King met with Senator Pete Flores and Representative Brad Buckley at the Texas Capitol on Wednesday, March 1.

City council members in attendance were Jose Segarra, Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd and Riakos Adams.

During the meeting in Austin, Killeen city officials discussed numerous community initiatives with the state representatives such as a local November election, Veterans Tax Exemption and Proposition A.

This meeting presented a great opportunity for these local and state officials to hear feedback from each other.

Senator Flores stated, "We need to know what you think -- good or bad. We're here to serve. If we don't know, we can't address it."

Mayor Nash-King felt similarly as she stated, "This was an opportunity to sit face to face with the lawmakers whose decisions directly impact our citizens, and let them know our priorities."

Moving forward, additional forums in Killeen were agreed to be a good idea as this would give the officials more chances to share ideas, concerns or and everything in-between.