Killeen City Council preparing for tomorrow's meeting revisiting Prop A

After a two week pause, the Prop A decision in Killeen could be made on Tuesday.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council is once again discussing Prop A after a two week pause.

In their previous meeting regarding the marijuana related ordinance, there was a lot of confusion regarding how the ordinance could be enforced, how law enforcement can do their job without using probable cause and other issues.

Council members on that night said the voice of the people is important and what matters the most is reflecting what they vote for.

Killeen voters overwhelmingly supported Prop A on the ballot box. 70% of voters voted yes.

"They could have voted no for this. They didn't 70% of the voters of Killeen voted on November 8th and voted yes," Ground Game Texas Executive Director Julie Oliver said.

An advocate for Prop A, Oliver was disappointed when the Harker Heights city council repealed the ordinance a few weeks ago. She's hoping Prop A doesn't face a similar fate in Killeen.

"The people decided that they wanted to enact prop A," Oliver said. "For four people to overturn the vote of 5200 people says a lot."

Killeen City Council Member Jose Segarra says he is in favor of Prop A, but has some concerns about some wording in the ordinance.

He says state and federal laws make it tough to figure out how to enforce the ordinance. He also says police should be able to use probably cause whereas Prop A gets rid of law enforcement's ability to use that tactic.

"It doesn't make sense to get rid of, you know, that probable cause," Segarra said. "If you're in a vehicle and the officer opens up and he smells his pot, folks shouldn't even be driving while smoking pot anyway."

Segarra says he would hope the city council can amend Prop A to more clearly define just how police can do their job while also slowing down small possession charges.

The indecision could end tomorrow. The city council meeting could decide the fate of Prop A, or perhaps the board could move for a moratorium once again.