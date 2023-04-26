Killeen City Manager has selected the next chief of police

The new chief is currently head of the Houston ISD Police Department.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen announces that City Manager Kent Cagle has selected Pedro Lopez Jr. to be the next chief of the Killeen Police Department on Wednesday, April 26.

Lopez will begin his duties as chief on June 5, 2023. Prior to his start date, Lopez's appointment will be presented to councilmembers on May 2 during the City Council Workshop and it will be considered for approval on May 9 at the City Council meeting.

Lopez has 35 years of experience in law enforcement and he currently serves as the Houston ISD chief of police.

Cagle is excited to bring Lopez into the community as he states, "Lopez's experience, references and 35-year commitment to this field are commendable and his performance during the interview process was critical. I will present this selection to Council with the confidence that he will be a great, new leader within our city."

Lopez has served the Houston Police Department in all of the following positions:

Police Officer for Gang Task Unit North Division

Police Officer for Narcotics Division

Patrol Sergeant for Jail Division

Lieutenant for Tactical Unit, Robbery Division and Internal Affairs

Commander of Gang Division

In addition to his professional career, Lopez brings a world-class education to the table as he has earned a Master of Arts in Criminology and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.

This nationwide search for a new chief began back in December 2022, when Police Chief Charles Kimble announced his retirement after five years at the position.

