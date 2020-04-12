Killeen city manager selects new fire chief

James Kubinski was selected by Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle to fill the city's fire chief position.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen City Manger Kent Cagle announced his intent to appoint a new fire chief, pending official approval by the city council.

Cagle intends to appoint James Kubinski as the city's next fire chief.

The appointment is set to be discussed at a council workshop Dec. 8 and considered for confirmation at the council's Dec. 15 meeting. The city charter requires that the council approve department head appointments. If approved, Kubinski will step into the position on Feb. 1.

Kubinski has been in the fire service for 25 years, the past 20 with Naperville Fire Department in Illinois. His positions include firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant and, most recently, bureau chief. He has a bachelor's degree in management from Benedictine University and more than 30 certifications.