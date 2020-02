KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Community Center will open as a warming station on Wednesday evening, due to the drop in temperatures.

The center will offer temporary relief from cold in Killeen from nine p.m. Wednesday evening until eight a.m. Thursday morning for people who need overnight relief from freezing temperatures.

The warming station is set up to offer only temporary relief from cold and does not offer full sheltering services.

RELATED: Central Texas Forecast | Cold scattered showers, drizzle Wednesday

Popular on KCENTV.com: