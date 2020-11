The community center will be open tonight and tomorrow night from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Community Center will open as a warming station the nights of Nov. 29 and 30, the city announced via its Facebook page.

The center, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be open from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the two nights for those needing temporary relief from the anticipated freezing temperatures.