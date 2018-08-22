KILLEEN — On Tuesday night, dozens of community members held a vigil to honor Deandre Thomas after being shot to death over the weekend. The vigil was held at Club Tabu where Thomas used to work. It included songs, lighting of candles and speeches from friends in family.

Thomas was shot outside the Obok Resturant and Club on August 18th. The Bell County District Attorney's Office charged Reginald Jackson with the murder of Thomas and is being held on a 500,000 dollar bond.

Thomas was transported to Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center in critical condition, but at 2:46 a.m. he was pronounced dead.

Officials said Jackson and Thomas were in a verbal altercation that escalated resulting in shots fired.

