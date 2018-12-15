KILLEEN, Texas — On Sunday, Dec. 2, a fire destroyed Tanisha Hill's home.

She said she and her daughter lost everything in their home, except for the clothes on their back, and their pets.

About two weeks later, the family has smiles and a fresh start, a stark difference from the gloom they faced so recently.

The family set up a GoFundMe page, and the Killeen community wasted no time embracing the giving spirit of the holidays.

The Hills said they got support with money, clothes, food and even payments for a hotel room for the family to stay in for a full week.

It was one individual's gift that stood out from the pack.

Father & Son's Soul Seafood chef Albert Flakes is also a property manager, and he opened one of his units as a permanent home for the Hills.

"I just can't wait to come in here, decorate and put my Christmas tree up," Tanecia Hill said.

Flakes also said he's offering the daughter, Taneicia Hill, a job at his restaurant.

"Nobody deserves to lose everything like that, so I felt I could use my resources to help her out," Flakes said.

Tanisha Hill said she's still shocked at the support the community showed her the past few days.

"We're just overwhelmed with excitement at this present moment, and we're just so ready to get out of the hotel, so we can just get back to our regular life," Hill said.

