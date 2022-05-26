Community of Killeen hosts vigil for Uvalde shooting victims, demanding change

"Kids are supposed to be free and playing with toys, not worried about active shooters."

KILLEEN, Texas — As people nationwide continue to search for answers, wondering how we can avoid the next school shooting. On Thursday night in Killeen, the Teach Them To Love Worship Center hosted a community vigil and prayer.

"Kids are supposed to be innocent, and playing," Killeen Social Worker Tamara Fields said. "Not worried about active shooters and guns. This isn't right."

People gathered at Lions Club Park to remember the young lives lost but also lean on faith as violence continues to run rampant in various parts of the country.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting something to change," activist Cluren Williams said. "But no one can go out and try to save the world. It starts at home."

Williams' brother was a victim of police brutality when he was shot while police say he allegedly reached for a weapon. Williams fought aggressively to prove his brother's innocence and eventually won. His brother was never holding any weapon or gun. Now, he is an activist hoping for change. Demanding that the community comes together to take back the communities they feel they've lost.

"We have the right," Williams said. "The right to protect our community, to protect our children, to protect ourselves."

Fields, a social worker with a specialty in mental health, says these kids don't deserve to deal with this trauma. No one deserves to deal with this pain. But she acknowledges the most important thing is demanding change.

But as these tragedies continue to happen, people start to question who to turn to.

"People are looking for something to hold on to. And right now, what can we say?" Fields said. "What can you say to someone who had to use their DNA in order to identify their child? There is no comfort that's greater than the comfort of Jesus."

Leaning on faith is one way to cope, but Fields would rather these children don't even deal with these problems at all.