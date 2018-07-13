Killeen — A Killeen couple is demanding answers Thursday night after claiming they paid thousands of dollars for a home renovation project with nothing to show for it. The family hopes sharing their story will help warn the community and put pressure on this company to finish what they started.

Theresa Wright is a veteran who suffered multiple strokes and uses a cane, she needed a bathroom that was ADA compliant.

Theresa and her wife Katina Wright say Home Advisors referred them to local remodeling company Balanced Remodeling. The Wright's signed a contract with the company in April. Wright says they paid the company half of the money for the job up front and then shortly after the workers stopped showing up.

"What was meant to be something that was going to benefit her is giving her nightmare and anxiety. It's been chaos and sadness I feel like we've been ripped off. Our money was taken and the job was just not performed," said Katina Wright.

The couple claims the company began asking for more money for additional staff and materials that wasn't laid out in the original contract. The Wrights said they told the company they only wanted to honor the set contract and that's when they claim the company stopped answering their phone calls.

"We had a hard time following what was going on because we made our intentions clear from the beginning," said Wright.

The couple says they've already paid over 5 thousand dollars in labor and materials since April but haven't seen any progress. The family is on a fixed income and say the situation is taking a toll.

"Come and finish what you said you were going to finish, and if you can't do that then we'll have to seek alternative means," said Wright.

The family is seeking out legal representation.

Channel 6 talked with Robert Grace, the owner of Balanced Remodeling Thursday afternoon.

"I did nothing wrong. They changed the contract three times. They were mean to employees and wouldn't let them finish the work. They need to pay me for the work. I will finish the job if they start a new contract with me."

© 2018 KCEN