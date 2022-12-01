Killeen COVID service sites remain busy; running out of 500 test per day

“We are able to provide up to 500 test per day for both this site and an additional 500 test at the formal Nolan Middle School,” said Kubinski. “So, things are going smooth, but we do see a high demand."



Kubinski said the Omicron variant have caused people to become more concerned and want to get tested. Due to a nationwide shortage, he recommends that you not get tested if you are not symptomatic or have not been exposed.



"If you've been neither of those there is really no need for you to get tested. We want to reserve those tests for those people who have been exposed or perhaps are symptomatic and need to know if they have COVID or not," said Kubinski.



Due to the shortage, the city is now using Celltrion COVID Test and will no longer be able to perform rapid tests to anyone between ages five and 13. This is the same test the state has shipped to Killeen and the Temple testing sites.



"Up until this point, the Binax test is what has been utilized widely throughout all the testing sites for the last year. The Binax test has expired, and we needed a test with a different expiration date that is current. That test with that manufacture they were able to secure and bring not have FDA clearance for anyone under the age of 14,” said Kubinski.