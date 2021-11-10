x
Local News

Killeen Department of Public Works closing two roads to install gas line

Due to a natural gas line being installed in the area, two roads will be closed on Nov. 11 and Nov. 15

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works Engineering Division will be closing down two roads. Public Works says the closures on both roads will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 and Nov. 15, weather permitting.  

The roads will be closed while a natural gas line is installed.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Hunt Drive from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive

Monday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Kirk Avenue from Willowbend Drive to Sierra Drive 

The city asks drivers to use caution and obey the traffic control devices.

