Killeen City Council District 4 runoff election set for June 12

The runoff is being held to break the tie between Steve Harris and Michael Boyd.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above first aired May 16.

The City of Killeen has set the date for the runoff election for the District 4 city council seat between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd.

Election Day for District 4 voters has been set for Saturday, June 12. The early voting period is set for June 1-8.

The runoff election comes after Harris and Boyd tied with 181 votes each following the regular election on May 1. A recount confirmed the two were tied, leading the council to set a runoff election.

Voting hours on June 2-7 will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first and last days of early voting, June 1 and June 8 will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters may cast ballots at either of the two early voting locations, which are:

Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College Street

Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop

On Election Day, District 4 voters can cast their ballots at these precinct polling locations: