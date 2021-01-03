Drive-thru distribution to help Killeen residents impacted by winter storm

Items being handed out include bottled water, hygiene products and diapers.

KILLEEN, Texas — Catholic Charities of Central Texas (CCCTX) and St. Joseph Catholic Church are hosting a drive-thru material distribution event this Wednesday for Killeen families who were impacted by the historic winter storm.

Both organizations will be handing out items such as bottled water, hygiene products and diapers.

"The goal is to serve underserved communities with limited access to basic needs," CCCTX said in a news release.

The drive-thru distribution will happen on Wednesday, March 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2903 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen from 10 a.m. until items run out.