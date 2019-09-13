KILLEEN, Texas — No on wants to get a speeding ticket in Killeen, but now several drivers are asking for the police department to better patrol I-14 in the city. After receiving a complaint online, Channel 6 found many drivers in the city with the same story.

"The speed limits and enforcement thereof in Killeen is a absolute joke," wrote one Killeen man on Facebook.

"I don't think I've ever seen anyone pulled over. If I have it's been very rare... almost never," local driver Katie Rosado said. "Especially if I'm going 70 and getting passed. There are people doing eighty and ninety and not getting pulled over."

"They definitely fly by you," Kristi Storm said. "If you are doing 60 better move out of the way because you'll be ran over."

The speed limit on I-14 though Killeen is actually just 60 miles an hour. When Channel 6 News drove the highway Thursday, many drivers could be seen passing the news vehicle on both sides.

Several drivers Channel 6 spoke to in a local shopping center didn't even know the speed limit was 60, as they said it was never enforced.

"I feel terrible that I've been speeding the whole time but it's nice that you can drive 70," one driver said.

The Killeen Police Department did not respond to driver concerns on Thursday after Channel 6 contacted the department multiple times.

Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson however, told Channel 6 the department is doing the best they can.

"Any given time of day there are twelve to fifteen officers on the road. They are constantly responding to calls," Johnson said. "When you have that many officers on the road you have to go with what the priority is. That's not to say traffic enforcement is not important. It is very important, but when you have fifteen officers on the road they are responding to high priority calls first."

Driving in Killeen Thursday, Channel 6 saw several officers responding to calls next to I-14. Johnson says he still sees the department making traffic stops, but at more high traffic times, on weekends, and on holidays.

"I'm pretty sure they have data, they know what time people speed," Johnson said. "They are stretched, they have to use their resources wisely."

Johnson said there would be more officers coming on board after the fall police academy. Drivers Channel 6 spoke to said there needs to be some police presence during the day to deter speeders.

"I think if you had more presence out there then people would be more apt to slow down," Storm said. "I absolutely believe there would be less shut downs, less people striking the medians, less road rage if everyone would be mindful of the speed limit."

"Whether we go faster or slower, going through this area needs to be enforced a little bit more," Dennis Montgomery said. "

RELATED: Killeen named 5th best place to live in Texas

RELATED: Killeen, KISD emphasize school zone safety ahead of new school year

RELATED: Speeding motorcyclist killed in Waco crash identified