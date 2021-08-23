Killing two birds with one stone: Killeen administers more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests and 234 vaccines

City leaders kicked off a campaign to encourage more residents to get vaccinated and tested.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen administered more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests and 234 vaccines during its first weekend of a COVID-19 drive-thru site event, according to city officials.

The dual testing and vaccine drive-thru site was hosted by Killeen Emergency Services along with Texas Division of Emergency Services and Texas Military Department.

The event will be held again Aug 26 - Aug 28 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 S. WS Young Dr.

Officials say there were 178 positive COVID-19 tests.

Officials say no appointments are needed, although a phone number and/or an email is required. Participants can choose to take the COVID-19 test or receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Leaders with the city recently kicked off a campaign to encourage more residents to get vaccinated, and to push for vaccinated individuals to remain vigilant about the virus.

"We are going to have to learn to live with COVID like we learned to live with the flu," said Emergency Management Coordinator Peter Perez. "So when you get your vaccine, the hope is that you don't have to go to the hospital, but can take care of it at home with over-the-counter medication."

The city said there will be a series of public service announcements and fliers distributed to the community over the next several weeks and some have already been published to the local media, the city’s various social media platforms, the city’s government channel and partnering emergency services agencies like the Bell County Public Health District.