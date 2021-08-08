Killeen Police investigates early morning pedestrian death

Officials said a man was struck by a truck while trying to cross I-14 the morning of Aug. 7.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said it is investigating a pedestrian death on I-14.

According to police, officers were send to the westbound lanes of I-14 in reference to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Aug. 7 just before 6 a.m.

Upon arriving, officers found an unconscious man laying on the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace. The victim has not been identified pending family notification.

An investigation by police found that a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound in the outside lane of I-14 near mile marker 287 when it struck the man trying to cross the highway, police said.