Killeen Police investigates early morning pedestrian death

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said it is investigating a pedestrian death on I-14.
According to police, officers were send to the westbound lanes of I-14 in reference to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Aug. 7 just before 6 a.m.
Upon arriving, officers found an unconscious man laying on the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace. The victim has not been identified pending family notification.
An investigation by police found that a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound in the outside lane of I-14 near mile marker 287 when it struck the man trying to cross the highway, police said.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time.